Grants for Hurley flood victims get boost for relief efforts

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - – United Way of Southwest Virginia’s fundraising campaign to assist flood victims in Hurley received a boost, the organization announced this week, as donors matched a $100,000 challenge grant, bringing $200,000 to the long term relief effort.

In a statement from Jeff Mansour, Program Director for The Thompson Charitable Foundation, said, “Our board was deeply touched by the stories of both hurt and hope from the Hurley flood victims. We wanted to provide funding to help, but also to encourage the generosity of others as efforts shift to long range recovery.”

The grant, from the Knoxville, Tenn.-based Foundation, along with the matching donations from individuals put the Hurley Relief Fund close to its minimum goal of $500,000 raised.

“To date, United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $452,543 to assist the citizens of Hurley in repairing and rebuilding their homes,” said Travis Staton, President and CEO. “We are extremely grateful to the Thompson Charitable Foundation for their generosity and their initiative in bringing other donors to the table.”

“The damage in Hurley is estimated in the tens of millions of dollars,” Staton said. “We don’t have the funds to address every issue in every home, so we must do all we can to stretch these dollars to make as many homes safe and livable as possible. Every person who volunteers helps lower the cost of repairs. Every person who donates helps a family stay safe and warm this winter.”

The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), which oversees the fund, awarded and made available $271,250 to assist homeowners.

“The LTRG received almost 200 requests for assistance from Hurley residents,” Staton said. “It’s a thorough review process where each request is reviewed and researched individually by the LTRG. Based on the damage to the home, the LTRG makes award funds available for materials to assist in the repair or rebuilding. The homeowner chooses where those materials will come from, the LTRG purchases the materials, and volunteer crews pick up the materials, take them to the site, and do the work.”

For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood

