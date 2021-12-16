Advertisement

Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Virginians are receiving what could be their final child tax credit payment this week, but U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the payments during 2022.

Monthly payments of $300 per child were part of the coronavirus relief package that Congress approved earlier this year.

Democrats hope to extend the program, but the expanded child tax credit expires with the payments that went out Wednesday.

“That’s one of the many reasons I hope we do ‘Build Back Better’ and do it soon,” Kaine told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, “because when January 15 comes I want folks to be able to receive that to help their children.”

Negotiations continue, but with no Republican support expected, the legislation will require the votes of every Democrat in the Senate to pass.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
We increase our chances of a few showers late this week.
Cool air wedge shaves a few degrees off Wednesday’s highs
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
In 2022, Stanley Meador hopes to continue existing partnerships with police chiefs, sheriffs...
Partnerships between local and federal partners prove important for Roanoke crimes
Campbell County man charged in shooting of family member