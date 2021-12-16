New River Criminal Justice Training Academy celebrates graduating class and honors a fallen hero

PULASKI COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - Eleven new law enforcement recruits have officially begun a new chapter in the New River Valley.

The New River Criminal Justice Training Academy celebrated its newest graduates and honored a fallen hero.

During the ceremony, this was the first time the “Hearts Behind the Badge” nonprofit presented the Sgt. Perry Hodge scholarship award to one of the graduating recruits.

Sgt. Hodge was a beloved deputy and student resource officers killed in January.

The scholarship award will help recruits continue the legacy of Sgt. Hodge and train at the academy.

Each graduate will begin working at different law enforcement agencies across Southwest Virginia.

