Omni Homestead contributes to Bath Christmas Mother

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Christmas Mother program got a big helping hand Wednesday.

At a short ceremony in the Great Hall, the Managing Director of the Omni Homestead passed over a check for $20,000 to help the Christmas Mother program.

In addition to gifts, toys, food and other supplies, the Christmas Mother program helps with fuel expenses for the over one-hundred families that benefit.

They say the substantial contribution will help ensure support like that throughout the year.

The Omni Homestead raised the money at a special dinner and silent auction at the resort in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.