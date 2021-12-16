Preliminary hearing set for suspect in child’s kidnapping

GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An accused child abductor will appear in Giles County court Thursday morning.

Nancy Fridley will appear in court for a preliminary hearing. She is accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a church back in May. The child was found safe the next day.

Fridley’s latest hearing comes after the court determined that she is mentally fit enough to withstand a trial.

In October, Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge found Fridley competent to stand trial for the charges she faces.

When we spoke with Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, he said Fridley being found competent to stand trial isn’t the same as her being competent at the time of the kidnapping.

Lily says this issue hasn’t been raised by the defense, yet.

Fridley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00a.

She has been held without bond since May 2021, facing several charges.

Fridley had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

