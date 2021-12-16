Advertisement

Preliminary hearing set for suspect in child’s kidnapping

Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An accused child abductor will appear in Giles County court Thursday morning.

Nancy Fridley will appear in court for a preliminary hearing. She is accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a church back in May. The child was found safe the next day.

Fridley’s latest hearing comes after the court determined that she is mentally fit enough to withstand a trial.

In October, Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge found Fridley competent to stand trial for the charges she faces.

When we spoke with Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, he said Fridley being found competent to stand trial isn’t the same as her being competent at the time of the kidnapping.

Lily says this issue hasn’t been raised by the defense, yet.

Fridley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00a.

She has been held without bond since May 2021, facing several charges.

Fridley had no relationship with the boy or the boy’s family.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Rockbridge County Public Schools
Community addresses Rockbridge County School Board
A few showers move back into the region late this week into the weekend.
Temperatures soar ahead of our weekend front
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Thousands of items donated to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority for its canned...
Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority exceeds goal for November canned food drive
Dr. Michael Friedlander speaks at the VT Corporate Research Center's event announcing its "GO...
VT Corporate Research Center receives “GO Virginia” grant, will help advance biotech in the region
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production