Pulaski County successfully receives broadband funding

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County was successful in receiving the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant to deploy a universal broadband.

The project will deliver a fiber-to-the-home connection to more than 7,800 unserved residents, businesses and community anchors throughout Pulaski County. The $29,122,669 VATI grant will leverage an additional $29,122,669 in both public and private funding to effectively construct the $58,245,338 project.

The project will involve installing fiber optic cable on Appalachian Power’s utility poles, with the added benefit of providing a more robust communications platform for the company’s deployment of new electric meters and distribution automation (DA).

In a statement from County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet “Christmas has come early with the news of this award, and it will allow us to resourcefully cobble four different funding resources to make this monumental project possible, not costing the taxpayers of Pulaski County a penny”

