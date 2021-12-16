Advertisement

Radford University’s basketball teams partner with a local business to give back to the community

They've collected close to 300 toys for kids.
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford’s Basketball team is teaming up with a local business to give back to their local community.

The men’s and woman’s teams have collected close to 300 toys for kids through ‘Toys for Tots’.

They’ve collected them alongside Radford attorney Patrick Moore.

The team and Moore say each toy they’ve collected will be given directly to a child in Radford.

“I feel good knowing that all of us can give just a little to help make Every kid’s Christmas a little brighter. No child should have to wake up without a gift on Christmas morning,” said Radford attorney Patrick Moore.

“The kids do so much, throughout the time, just got the whole time. The reason we do what we do— it’s why we give back,” said Radford’s basketball teams center Lewis Djonkam

You can still donate by dropping off toys at Patrick Moore’s law office or at 107.1 PSK in Radford.

