ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County has added a new ambulance to its Fire and Rescue Department.

The ambulance built by Braun Ambulances is a Ford F-450, Braun Express Plus, Type I ambulance.

This new ambulance has a UV-C light system for the patient care area of the ambulance that allows for greater disinfecting of surfaces.

