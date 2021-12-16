Advertisement

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority exceeds goal for November canned food drive

Thousands of items donated to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority for its canned food drive.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the incoming plastic bag tax, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority wanted to provide re-usable bags for its residents. They then thought, why don’t we fill the bags with canned goods for the holiday season?

That canned food drive concluded at the end of November and over the last two weeks, RRHA has been distributing those canned goods to its more than 1,000 residents.

RRHA set a goal of 6,000 canned goods, to be able to give its residents a variety of items and ended up having around 6,500 donations.

“We’ve been able to interact with them as we pass them out and they’ve just been so appreciative. So many of their faces light up,” said RRHA Manager of PR, Marketing and Social Media, Kaelyn Spickler.

Spickler and RRHA wanted to thank the Roanoke community for their donations and said it would not have been possible without them.

For more information on RRHA, you can find its website here.

