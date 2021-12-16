Advertisement

Salem inn hosts movie production

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Take a few steps from Main Street in Salem and step back in time.

The history of The Inn at Burwell Place, more than 100 years and counting, includes time as a single family home, a place of business and now a movie location.

For two days this week, Director Dylan Vox and his crew took over the Salem Bed and Breakfast.

Vox went to high school here. Family ties brought him back. And ‘Glass of Revenge’ is the fifth movie he has has filmed in the area.

“Virginia has so much to offer, especially in the Roanoke Valley,” Vox told WDBJ7. “There’s rural. You have some inner-city areas. You’ve got countryside, so many opportunities, so it really is a beautiful place to film.”

Scenes at the Inn required two long days of filming, but owner Cindi Lou MacMackin said she enjoyed hosting the cast and crew.

“It was such a fabulous, conscientious, young group of hard-working people,” she said.

She’s looking forward to seeing how her familiar surroundings will appear in the made-for-tv movie.

Vox said the the film will have a fairly quick turnaround, which means The Inn at Burwell Place should get its close-up in four to six months.

