Some school districts upping security following “TikTok threat”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several school districts in our hometowns plan to beef up security following a widespread “TikTok threat” making rounds on the platform.

School districts like Amherst County, Buena Vista and Rockbridge alerted parents Thursday afternoon about the troubling post they say has been shared nationally.

The trending post, according to the school districts, refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” slated for Friday, December 17.

All of these districts reported hearing the same exact threat circulating in other districts, noting it did not appear to have originated in any of their districts.

Each district pointed out that while there are no reported threats specifically aimed at their schools and they do not believe the threat to be credible, the are monitoring it and taking it seriously.

Amherst County Schools and Buena Vista schools plan to have an increased police presence on school campuses and Rockbridge said it is also a possibility at its schools.

Amherst County School leaders asked students and parents to remain vigilant in reporting any type of threat.

“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please do not repost. Instead, notify your child’s building administration or law enforcement immediately,” they wrote in a post.

Leaders in Buena Vista asked parents and guardians to make sure their children understand that such threats can lead to disciplinary actions and/or criminal charges.

