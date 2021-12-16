‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits hometown theaters

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Movie theaters in our hometowns are excited for the premiere of Spiderman No Way Home Thursday evening as fans are expected to fill theaters.

Sony Pictures is expecting No way home to make close to $130 million in the box office in its opening weekend, the largest box office total since the start of the pandemic.

In Danville, the GTC Danville Cinema general manager says they haven’t seen sales like this since Marvel’s Avengers Endgame in 2019 as they are hopeful this will bring life back into the movie industry.

As for the movie fans already know that villains from previous iterations of the Spider-Man franchise are making an unexpected return but the question is, will the other two Spider-Men make an appearance as well. That is something movie goers will have to see for themselves as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are asking fans to keep spoilers off the internet.

