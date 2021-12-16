Advertisement

Unattended candle sets fire in Roanoke home

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Roanoke County caught fire Wednesday night after officials say a lit candle was left unattended.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called to a home on Pedigo Lane. They determined the unattended candle that set the home on fire led to damages estimated at $35,000.

“We would like to remind everyone that December is the leading month of the year for candle related fires,” said a spokesperson for the agency in a press release.

The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke alarms alerted people the home to a fire and helped them get out unharmed.

“Please make sure your home has working smoke alarms,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Rockbridge County Public Schools
Community addresses Rockbridge County School Board
A few showers move back into the region late this week into the weekend.
Temperatures soar ahead of our weekend front
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production

Latest News

Thousands of items donated to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority for its canned...
Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority exceeds goal for November canned food drive
Dr. Michael Friedlander speaks at the VT Corporate Research Center's event announcing its "GO...
VT Corporate Research Center receives grant to advance biotech in the region
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production