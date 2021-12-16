Unattended candle sets fire in Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Roanoke County caught fire Wednesday night after officials say a lit candle was left unattended.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called to a home on Pedigo Lane. They determined the unattended candle that set the home on fire led to damages estimated at $35,000.

“We would like to remind everyone that December is the leading month of the year for candle related fires,” said a spokesperson for the agency in a press release.

The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke alarms alerted people the home to a fire and helped them get out unharmed.

“Please make sure your home has working smoke alarms,” the spokesperson said.

