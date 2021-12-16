Vinton Orthodontist fundraising for cleft palate charity this Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Craniofacial conditions like cleft lip and cleft palate, birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy, can require decades of care.

Treatment revolves around the teamwork of plastic surgeons, oral surgeons, speech therapists, and orthodontists like Dr. Bana Hosseinian.

“One in 600 patients can be born with cleft lip and palate, so it’s not very common but it’s not very rare either,” says Dr. Hosseinian. “It’s a very long-term process, and that’s why you need to observe and monitor the patients for a long time. It’s basically from when they’re born until the growth is completed around 18 or 21.”

Dr. Hossainian is passionate about volunteering with local cleft and craniofacial centers and this Christmas is working towards providing extra financial support for patients and research by fundraising for the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

Her practice, Mountain View Orthodontics in Vinton, has donated $1,500 towards a $5,000 goal for the charity.

“It makes a huge difference in their lives in their self-confidence in their being,” explains Dr. Hosseinian. “Especially in teenage years, you will see how someone can change from being shy and not even smiling to someone who is very confident and smiling and happy so it’s a very happy profession.”

