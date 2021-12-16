Advertisement

Vinton Orthodontist fundraising for cleft palate charity this Christmas

The practice has already raised $1,500 for the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.
The practice has already raised $1,500 for the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.(Mountain View Orthodontics)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Craniofacial conditions like cleft lip and cleft palate, birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy, can require decades of care.

Treatment revolves around the teamwork of plastic surgeons, oral surgeons, speech therapists, and orthodontists like Dr. Bana Hosseinian.

“One in 600 patients can be born with cleft lip and palate, so it’s not very common but it’s not very rare either,” says Dr. Hosseinian. “It’s a very long-term process, and that’s why you need to observe and monitor the patients for a long time. It’s basically from when they’re born until the growth is completed around 18 or 21.”

Dr. Hossainian is passionate about volunteering with local cleft and craniofacial centers and this Christmas is working towards providing extra financial support for patients and research by fundraising for the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

Her practice, Mountain View Orthodontics in Vinton, has donated $1,500 towards a $5,000 goal for the charity.

“It makes a huge difference in their lives in their self-confidence in their being,” explains Dr. Hosseinian. “Especially in teenage years, you will see how someone can change from being shy and not even smiling to someone who is very confident and smiling and happy so it’s a very happy profession.”

To learn more about donating, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Rockbridge County Public Schools
Community addresses Rockbridge County School Board

Latest News

(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts upping security following “TikTok threat”
Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.
Tractor trailer crash backs up I-81 in Botetourt County
Emory & Henry College does a tremendous job preparing future leaders.
First Bank & Trust gives check to Emory & Henry College School of Business
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for two missing teens