Advertisement

Wythe County man arrested during search for two missing teens

Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the home he was staying in. (Picture courtesy NRV Regional Jail)(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Wythe County have arrested a man after two missing teens were found hiding in the shower of his step-mother’s home.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s office, the department had been searching for two teenagers who were believed to have run away.

During their investigation, deputies found them in a home with David Lebran Miller, 18. The teens were hiding in a shower in the home owned by Miller’s step-mother. The connection between Miller and the teens is unclear, as is the location of the home.

The Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed Miller is facing two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He’s currently being held in the NRV Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Rockbridge County Public Schools
Community addresses Rockbridge County School Board

Latest News

The practice has already raised $1,500 for the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.
Vinton Orthodontist fundraising for cleft palate charity this Christmas
(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts upping security following “TikTok threat”
Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.
Tractor trailer crash backs up I-81 in Botetourt County
Emory & Henry College does a tremendous job preparing future leaders.
First Bank & Trust gives check to Emory & Henry College School of Business