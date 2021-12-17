Another warm day with a few stray showers

Temperatures soar again today and tomorrow

Rain chances increase this afternoon for some

Near-normal temperatures next week

FRIDAY

The front that hit the Midwest with severe weather this week slows down over West Virginia just before reaching us. The nearby front will increase our clouds Friday and also keep us very warm. Highs reach the upper 60s.

We’ll remain on the warm side of the this system again Friday evening. This will result in very mild overnight lows Fri night/Sat morning, nearing close to record warm lows in the east. We can’t rule out a few stray showers late in the evening.

More clouds roll in today with a few passing showers. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

A cold front will slowly cross the region late Saturday with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening. The mountain areas have the best chance of seeing the most rainfall. Amounts drop off considerably for areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway that need it most.

Temperatures remain very warm Saturday, some 10-20° above average, climbing to around 70°.

We still could see some stray showers under partly sunny conditions. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

The cold front clears the region Sunday morning with increasing sunshine during the day. Colder air will rush into the region keeping highs only in the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s east. The overnight low Sunday into Monday will drop down into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK

Computer models are backing away from any wintry weather early Monday. It looks like the storm track will keep most of the wet weather away from us next week. This means any rain chances remain very low through at least mid-week. This leads to several dry days and near-normal temperatures with highs in the low/mid 50s.

At this time, Christmas Eve also appears dry with highs in the low 50s. It’s still far out, but a few models hint at perhaps a developing southern system that may bring some rain showers Christmas Day. This is still way out and the confidence is low.

The trend for the past few decades is for warmer and warmer Christmas holidays. Even as such, every once in a while we can get just the right setup for a white Christmas. It happened in 2020 with a light coating.

Typically, there’s only a 10-20% probability of snow on Christmas Day.

If you're wanting snow, the odds are against you. Here's a look at the climatological chance of a White Christmas. (WDBJ7)

