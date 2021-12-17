Advertisement

Becky’s returns to Buena Vista in new location

The new location is just around the corner from the original.
The new location is just around the corner from the original.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Becky Fairchild said, “We had exhausted everything.”

When last we saw her, she was preparing to close her beloved business. Her landlord said they wanted the space for something else.

“I really didn’t know what was going to happen next,” she said.

Now she knows. Friday was the first day of business, a soft opening, for the new Becky’s.

The new dresses are in. She already sold one even before being open, but that’s just another example of her business model.

“Customer service, yeah,” Fairchild said. “Customer service. We’ll go the extra mile for you.”

Not that it’s been easy these days. Even prom dresses are caught up in the supply chain backup.

“We carry 300. We’ve got – do we even have 80?” she asked, turning to look at the rack. But she did want to make sure that it was the complete Becky’s experience, from the perfect wall color -- “It’s really not blush. It was like a pink. I wanted pink, but I didn’t want pink. It don’t make sense, I know” -- to just the right desk in front.

“I didn’t want anything like anybody else had,” Fairchild said.

Producing a new Becky’s with the old Becky’s feel.

“We love it,” she said. “We love this in here.”

