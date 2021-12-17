Bedford County and ISP partners receive over $25 million in VATI grants

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the push to get high speed Internet access across the Commonwealth, Bedford County received three grants from the state to help bring broadband to its residents.

“This is probably one of the largest capitol projects, outside of school construction, perhaps in the history of Bedford County,” says County Administrator Robert Hiss.

That project is a multimillion-dollar undertaking to bring high speed internet access to more residents of Bedford County.

“Bedford County received three different broadband grants through the VATI grant program that was announced by the governor earlier this week,” says Hiss. “With three different internet service providers, those grants total roughly $25 million.”

That money, coupled with contributions from the county and the internet service providers themselves, totals more than $55 million. The county says residents will have at least five options for internet service.

“Having a variety of broadband providers helps keep the pricing honest and competitive. Hopefully that will be helpful for affordability purposes,” Hiss explains.

Hiss says it could not undertake a project of this size without the grants and that they expect the work to be complete in 18 to 24 months.

“Having adequate broadband available enhances our quality of life, allows people to live in a rural community and enjoy facets of life that people who live in more urban areas have been enjoying for a couple decades.”

