Advertisement

Bedford County and ISP partners receive over $25 million in VATI grants

Internet expansion
Internet expansion(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the push to get high speed Internet access across the Commonwealth, Bedford County received three grants from the state to help bring broadband to its residents.

“This is probably one of the largest capitol projects, outside of school construction, perhaps in the history of Bedford County,” says County Administrator Robert Hiss.

That project is a multimillion-dollar undertaking to bring high speed internet access to more residents of Bedford County.

“Bedford County received three different broadband grants through the VATI grant program that was announced by the governor earlier this week,” says Hiss. “With three different internet service providers, those grants total roughly $25 million.”

That money, coupled with contributions from the county and the internet service providers themselves, totals more than $55 million. The county says residents will have at least five options for internet service.

“Having a variety of broadband providers helps keep the pricing honest and competitive. Hopefully that will be helpful for affordability purposes,” Hiss explains.

Hiss says it could not undertake a project of this size without the grants and that they expect the work to be complete in 18 to 24 months.

“Having adequate broadband available enhances our quality of life, allows people to live in a rural community and enjoy facets of life that people who live in more urban areas have been enjoying for a couple decades.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts up security following “TikTok threat”
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle leads to fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

Latest News

Bedford Lowe's
Lowe’s Bedford location donates 1,100 smoke detectors to County Fire Marshal‘s Office
YOVASO Jingle Contest Winners
Patrick County student wins statewide safety jingle contest
The two-month old puppy will be available for adoption starting Saturday, December 18th.
SPCA encourages adopting a pet during Home for the Holidays foster program
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”