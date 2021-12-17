Advertisement

Blues legend records in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blues legend Bobby Rush is back on the road. And Thursday morning he was back in Roanoke.

Fresh from a gig in Floyd Wednesday night, and his second Grammy Award earlier this year, Rush was here to record the song ‘I’m a King Bee’ at Final Track Studios.

“I’ve been recording this year for 70 years,” Rush told WDBJ7. “397 records. Now I’m doing a thing with my friend here.”

His friend is Clifton Forge native and veteran musician Johnny King. The song is one of more than 80 that King and Final Track owner Skip Brown have been working on since the start of the pandemic.

They include King originals in Americana, Blues, Country, Reggae, and Rock.

“What we’re hoping to do is release these, satisfy the itch that so many people have for these different genres,” Brown said, “and feature some of these notables like Bobby today.”

“Bobby Rush is the King of the Blues. That’s why we did ‘King Bee’ today,” King told us. “And he right now is the oldest living blues artist, authentically, on earth. And I’m so proud to be his friend.”

Rush said he’s happy to be back on tour. And at age 87 he has no plans to pack it in anytime soon.

On the recording of ‘I’m a King Bee,’ he even adjusted the lyrics.

“He said, but I’m young and able. I say I’m old but I’m still able,” Rush said. “And I can still sting a little bit.”

