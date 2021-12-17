Buena Vista students host “Heroes’ Breakfast”

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buena Vista, some students showed their appreciation to first responders.

Students from Parry McCluer Middle School served a “Heroes Breakfast” to police, fire, and EMS, as well as other health care workers and any veterans who came by the Ramsey Center. Everything from sausage gravy to pastries was available, along with coffee and orange juice, and the occasional Christmas carol from the students. They said they wanted to show their thanks to the first responders.

”We know that your jobs are often scrutinized and thankless, but we appreciate what you do to protect our community and keep us safe,” Parry McCluer High School student Ryan Perry said in remarks at the start. “As we enter the holiday season, we must not forget the sacrifice that each of you gives each and every one of your workdays.”

The students began their preparations for the early meal starting at 4 a.m.

