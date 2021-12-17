Advertisement

Buena Vista students host “Heroes’ Breakfast”

Everything from sausage gravy to pastries was available.
Everything from sausage gravy to pastries was available.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buena Vista, some students showed their appreciation to first responders.

Students from Parry McCluer Middle School served a “Heroes Breakfast” to police, fire, and EMS, as well as other health care workers and any veterans who came by the Ramsey Center. Everything from sausage gravy to pastries was available, along with coffee and orange juice, and the occasional Christmas carol from the students. They said they wanted to show their thanks to the first responders.

”We know that your jobs are often scrutinized and thankless, but we appreciate what you do to protect our community and keep us safe,” Parry McCluer High School student Ryan Perry said in remarks at the start. “As we enter the holiday season, we must not forget the sacrifice that each of you gives each and every one of your workdays.”

The students began their preparations for the early meal starting at 4 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts up security following “TikTok threat”
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle leads to fire in Roanoke home
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens