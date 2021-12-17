Christmas comes early at The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps Angel Tree Distribution Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of numbers being shouted and shopping carts being filled, rang out at The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps 8th Street building on Thursday. The annual Angel Tree Distribution Day is a special one for the organization.

“It’s really about us being able to see that we’re making a difference in our community and helping those that are struggling,” said Captain Jamie Clay.

This year, more than 1,000 Roanoke area kids will now be able to enjoy a Christmas they might not otherwise have.

“Christmas brings on a new form of mental health, and stress, and anxiety and so we’re able to, with the community’s help, put some peace to it.”

Car after car made its way up 8th Street, greeted with a quick conversation and a “Merry Christmas,” before going on their way.

Karyna Nevarez was in one of those vehicles. Nevarez and her family have lived in Roanoke for 11 years. Nevarez said they have used the Angel Tree Program in the past for their family, but this year they are paying it forward by picking up the presents for a friend in need.

“At some point, pretty much everybody will have some need. And it’s important to know that they (The Salvation Army) are in the community doing this for everybody, making Christmas a little bit happier for some people.”

The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps leaders said they can’t thank the community enough, for helping make it all possible. More than 150,000 items were given out on Thursday and will soon be placed under the Christmas Tree.

The Angel Tree Program has been a part of The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps holiday season for 41 years. Though the program has seen some challenges in the last few weeks, it all came together for distribution day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.