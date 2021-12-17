Advertisement

Floyd County joins communities with drought-related burn bans

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Board of Supervisors has placed the county under a Burn Ban for 60 days.

The board says this is due to drought conditions that create a high risk for wildfires.

This ban includes the burning of “any wood, brush, logs, leaves, grass, debris, or other inflammable material, but shall not be deemed to include the use of propane or natural-gas outdoor grills and similar gas-fired cooking equipment, or the proper use of emergency road flares, or the for the destruction of any combustible liquid or gaseous material by burning in a flare or flare stack.”

Violation of this ordinance constitutes a Class I Misdemeanor.

Floyd County joins several of our other hometowns in declaring bans.

Burn Ban 21 by Pat Thomas on Scribd

