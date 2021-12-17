Advertisement

Glenvar High School athlete organizes first annual Highlander Heaven 5K Challenge

Carly Wilkes signs her letter of intent to run at Furman University on Thursday afternoon....
Carly Wilkes signs her letter of intent to run at Furman University on Thursday afternoon. Wilkes organized the first annual Highlander Heaven 5K Challenge this Saturday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carly Wilkes signed her letter of intent to run at Furman University Thursday afternoon. Wilkes has succeeded in a variety of sports across her Glenvar High School career, some of which include:

Gatorade Virginia Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year 2020-2021.

VHSL Class 2 Cross Country state title back to back in the spring and the fall.

Multiple VHSL Class 2 Indoor and Outdoor track individual and team titles.

Swim team state relay and team titles over the past two years.

A school project pushed her to share her love of running with others, while also helping school programs.

Wilkes is hosting the Highlander Heaven 5K Challenge on Saturday afternoon, the event is being ran across GHS’s campus. The money raised from the event will go towards the GHS Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track Programs.

“I started getting into running through community 5K’s that my mom would sign me up for. So maybe it will introduce running to new people too.”

Wilkes said there are around 60 people signed up for the event at this time and so far that will generate around $500 toward each program.

Wilkes said she does hope to make this an annual event to continue supporting the programs she has been a part of for years.

Runners can register on site on Saturday and packet pickup begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and the race will begin at 3 p.m. For more information on the event, follow the link above.

