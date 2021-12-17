Grandin Holiday Lights Walk/Run is back this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RunAbout Sports in Roanoke is hosting a fun and festive way to get active this weekend.

The 6th Annual Grandin Holiday Lights Walk/Run is happening again this year with folks planning to meet Sunday and Monday night.

The event will start with a group photo across from the Grandin Theater at the Heights Community Church courtyard and then folks can walk or run through the neighborhood to look at the different holiday lights displays.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to fill out this registration form.

The event is free and will kick off at 6:30 both nights.

You can find more information on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.