Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: You can win big prizes when “The Price Is Right Live!” comes to Roanoke

Tickets are on sale now for the show at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on April 13
You have a chance to win big prizes when the classic game show comes to the Berglund Center in...
You have a chance to win big prizes when the classic game show comes to the Berglund Center in April(The Price Is Right Live!)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Are you ready to “come on down”?

“The Price is Right Live!” is coming to Roanoke this spring.

With classic games like Plinko and Cliff Hangers, it’s no wonder “The Price is Right” is the longest-running game show in television history.

Now you have a chance to get on stage at the live, interactive stage show coming to the Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre.

“We are so excited. So, we’re going to have classic games like Plinko, these you’d expect like the showcase, the big wheel, cliff hangers. So, you can expect the classics. Possible prizes could include vacations, possibly a new car,” says Jennifer Hayward, the marketing coordinator for the Berglund Center.

Just like the TV show, audience members who are at least 18 years old can be called up to play.

But there is one big difference.

”It is not going to be Drew Carey. It is going to be one of their fun, interactive game show hosts that travel,” says Hayward.

The traveling show has had nearly sold- out audiences for more than a decade.

And last count, “The Price is Right Live!” has given away over $12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

And who knows?

You might be the next lucky contestant...

“I think it’s just the excitement of being part of something fun, interactive. It’s just a good time to be able to play games and then have that possibility -- that excitement of maybe I’ll win,” says Hayward.

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke on April 13th at 7:30 pm.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle sets fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
Suspect case in child’s kidnapping headed to a grand jury
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave

Latest News

More clouds roll in today with a few stray showers, especially in the mountains.
Friday, December 17, Morning FastCast
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
Carly Wilkes signs her letter of intent to run at Furman University on Thursday afternoon....
Glenvar High School athlete organizes first annual Highlander Heaven 5K Challenge
Captain Russell Clay loads a car with Christmas presents on Thursday afternoon. It's all made...
Christmas comes early at The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps Angel Tree Distribution Day