HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: You can win big prizes when “The Price Is Right Live!” comes to Roanoke

“The Price is Right Live!” is coming to Roanoke this spring.

With classic games like Plinko and Cliff Hangers, it’s no wonder “The Price is Right” is the longest-running game show in television history.

Now you have a chance to get on stage at the live, interactive stage show coming to the Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre.

“We are so excited. So, we’re going to have classic games like Plinko, these you’d expect like the showcase, the big wheel, cliff hangers. So, you can expect the classics. Possible prizes could include vacations, possibly a new car,” says Jennifer Hayward, the marketing coordinator for the Berglund Center.

Just like the TV show, audience members who are at least 18 years old can be called up to play.

But there is one big difference.

”It is not going to be Drew Carey. It is going to be one of their fun, interactive game show hosts that travel,” says Hayward.

The traveling show has had nearly sold- out audiences for more than a decade.

And last count, “The Price is Right Live!” has given away over $12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

And who knows?

You might be the next lucky contestant...

“I think it’s just the excitement of being part of something fun, interactive. It’s just a good time to be able to play games and then have that possibility -- that excitement of maybe I’ll win,” says Hayward.

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke on April 13th at 7:30 pm.

