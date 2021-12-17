Judge to lawyers: ‘Negotiate’ how former spokesperson returns Liberty University documents

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University’s countersuit against former spokesperson Scott Lamb reached day two of testimony Friday.

Thursday much of the conversation surrounded the application Evernote.

The program allows users to save documents to the cloud and view across all devices they’re logged into.

Friday Liberty University counsel pressed Lamb on what he had on Evernote, which was found on his university laptop upon return.

On the witness stand, Lamb testified that a myriad of personal documents ranging from before, during and after his time at the university existed on there.

He said some Liberty material was also on the program.

As part of their countersuit, Liberty is seeking return of documents they say are theirs.

Thursday Lamb testified that the United States Department of Education told him to keep documents in his possession.

Friday Lamb told the court he was not issued a subpoena or other written documentation saying this, clarifying it was said orally. He also said as of now he has not turned anything over to the department.

Near the end of Friday’s proceedings, Judge Norman Moon told both sides to negotiate a way of return for the documents.

He said an injunction “should be given,” but did not immediately clarify Friday if he’ll issue one.

Lamb’s lawsuit against the university is scheduled for trial next year.

