Liberty men’s basketball defeats ECU 74-64

The matchup was included within the Basketball HOF Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Liberty men’s basketball team grabbed a 74-64 win against East Carolina Friday.

Darius McGhee had 27 points. Shiloh Robinson was named game MVP with 14 pts and nine rebounds.

The matchup was included within the Basketball HOF Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

