Liberty men’s basketball defeats ECU 74-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Liberty men’s basketball team grabbed a 74-64 win against East Carolina Friday.

Darius McGhee had 27 points. Shiloh Robinson was named game MVP with 14 pts and nine rebounds.

The matchup was included within the Basketball HOF Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.