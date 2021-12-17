LIVE: Press conference on alleged serial killer connected to Harrisonburg murders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax, including Harrisonburg PD’s Police Chief Kelley Warner are expected to announce a man in custody for two murders in Harrisonburg, is a suspect in the deaths of two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer.

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and are tied to Robinson.

This is a developing story. A livestream of the press conference will be attached to this story. It is expected to start at 1:15 p.m.

