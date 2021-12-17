Advertisement

Lowe’s Bedford location donates 1,100 smoke detectors to County Fire Marshal‘s Office

Bedford Lowe's
Bedford Lowe's(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanks to a local donation, homes in Bedford County are about to get a little bit safer.

More than 1100 smoke detectors have been donated to the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office from the Bedford Lowe’s store. According to the US Fire Administration, 2,500 people die each year because they don’t have smoke alarms. The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office says being able to offer these alarms to people in the community is a great step towards increased safety.

“You’ve got houses that probably don’t have one that would be able to install one. You’ve got houses where people just forget about them. People have not changed them out in probably 10 or 12 years, so this gives them the ample opportunity to be able to get one at no cost,” says Jason Morgan, Fire investigator with Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

The office says the alarms will be distributed to area volunteer fire departments for distribution.

