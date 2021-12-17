Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Acts of service can be the best gifts this holiday season, and beyond

Lifestyles blogger Caitlyn Scaggs shared her own journey of service through the non-profit, New Hope Girls
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caitlyn Scaggs often shares her passion for her position as Executive Manager of New Hope Girls, a non-profit based in the Dominican Republic that fights trafficking, exploitation and cycles of abuse.

Before she held her current job, Scaggs spent years volunteering alongside her father.

It’s that family bond, and the feeling of gratitude she’s received through her mission that Scaggs says motivates her to encourage others to give of their time.

Scaggs says anyone can serve, and they don’t have to leave the country to do it. There are many non-profits her in our area that are in need of help, no matter how many hours or now few you can spare.

She says it’s up to each of us to find our own passion and interest, and then offer our service.

You can read more about Scaggs’ journey on her blog, Boldly Pursue.

