New County Administrator unanimously approved in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Dale Wagoner as next County Administrator, effective July 1, 2022, during its meeting on Tuesday. He will replace current County Administrator Tim Hall.

Wagoner has served as Deputy County Administrator and Assistant General Manager of the Public Service Authority (PSA) since September 2012.

“This is home to me and I am humbled for the opportunity to continue to be of service to my community in this new role,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner began his career with Henry County as Public Safety Intern in 1992. He was promoted to EMS Training Coordinator in 1992 and EMS Coordinator in 1995.

Wagoner went on to serve as Deputy Director of Public Safety from 1996-2007 with a stint as Interim Human Resources Director in 2003. In 2007, he was named Public Safety Director and held the position until becoming Deputy County Administrator.

In addition to time with Henry County, Wagoner also held teaching positions at Patrick & Henry Community College, National Business College, Carilion Clinic, and SOVAH-Martinsville.

Jim Adams, Chairman of Henry County Board of Supervisors said, ”Mr. Wagoner’s knowledge, work ethic and integrity, along with his experience and leadership capability, make him an ideal fit for the position of County Administrator.”

