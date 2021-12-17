Advertisement

New County Administrator unanimously approved in Henry County

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner
Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner(Henry County)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Dale Wagoner as next County Administrator, effective July 1, 2022, during its meeting on Tuesday. He will replace current County Administrator Tim Hall.

Wagoner has served as Deputy County Administrator and Assistant General Manager of the Public Service Authority (PSA) since September 2012.

“This is home to me and I am humbled for the opportunity to continue to be of service to my community in this new role,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner began his career with Henry County as Public Safety Intern in 1992. He was promoted to EMS Training Coordinator in 1992 and EMS Coordinator in 1995.

Wagoner went on to serve as Deputy Director of Public Safety from 1996-2007 with a stint as Interim Human Resources Director in 2003. In 2007, he was named Public Safety Director and held the position until becoming Deputy County Administrator.

In addition to time with Henry County, Wagoner also held teaching positions at Patrick & Henry Community College, National Business College, Carilion Clinic, and SOVAH-Martinsville.

Jim Adams, Chairman of Henry County Board of Supervisors said, ”Mr. Wagoner’s knowledge, work ethic and integrity, along with his experience and leadership capability, make him an ideal fit for the position of County Administrator.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts up security following “TikTok threat”
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle leads to fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

Latest News

Governor Northam Budget Proposal
Governor Northam Presents Budget
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Northam presents his final budget to lawmakers
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit
Courtesy: Roanoke County
Roanoke Co. names new County Administrator