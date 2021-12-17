Advertisement

Northam presents his final budget to lawmakers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, not in photo, as he arrives to deliver his annual budget forecast to a joint session of the House and Senate budget committees at the Capitol Thursday Dec 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam presented his final budget to state lawmakers Thursday morning, outlining a spending plan that includes pay raises for state employees and teachers, and tax relief for millions of Virginians.

Northam rolled out most of the proposals with announcements during the last two weeks.

Speaking to the House and Senate money committees, he said his final budget is his best yet.

“Virginia’s economy is doing very well. State revenues are at record levels,” Northam said. “And we are at a unique moment where we have the funding to catch up on long-delayed investments while also putting money back into the pockets of the hardest working Virginians.”

His proposal includes pay raises for teachers, law enforcement and corrections officers, and all state employees.

Proposed tax relief includes: elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, a proposal to make a portion of the earned income tax credit refundable and a provision that would give Virginians a one-time tax rebate.

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin attended Northam’s speech.

He will present his own budget proposals to the legislature after he is sworn in on January 15th.

