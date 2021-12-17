Advertisement

Potential Confederate artifacts found on Monument Avenue in Richmond

(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced crews may have located the 1887 time capsule of Confederate artifacts on Monument Avenue in Richmond at 7:11 a.m. Friday. It was discovered by crew members disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the Robert E. Lee statue.

Workers noticed something that looked “different” Friday morning, so they chiseled down with a hammer and found the top of what appears to be the time capsule inside a large block, under one inch of cement. It appears to be largely undamaged, according to Northam.

The stone must be removed and lowered to the ground before historic preservation teams are able to confirm whether this is the actual time capsule.

Historians believe a time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

If this is confirmed to be the time capsule, it will be transported to the Department of Historic Resources, so it can be opened using best practices for historic preservation to maintain the integrity of the artifacts.

