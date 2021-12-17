Advertisement

Retail beef prices at record highs causing ranchers to make less for cattle

Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.
Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.(KULR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Customers are now paying more than ever for beef with retail beef prices are at record highs, rising 21% over the last year.

With the steady rise of beef prices in markets, ranchers have been making less money for their cattle.

Experts say the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them.

But, producers say things are changing.

The next couple of years are expected to look good for cattle producers.

And that is one of the reasons that beef is in high demand.

Dozens of meat processing facilities have opened in Montana in the last year and half with more on the way.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle sets fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
Suspect case in child’s kidnapping headed to a grand jury
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave

Latest News

Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter could take the stand as soon as today.
Kim Potter to take the stand in trial
Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Osaka
More clouds roll in today with a few stray showers, especially in the mountains.
Friday, December 17, Morning FastCast