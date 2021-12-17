Advertisement

SPCA encourages adopting a pet during Home for the Holidays foster program

The two-month old puppy will be available for adoption starting Saturday, December 18th.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hoping to have lots of adoptions over the holiday season.

Its foster program, Home for the Holidays, provides all the food and supplies needed for people to bring dogs or cats into their homes, and hopefully, make them permanent family members. People can still sign up to foster online.

They do say if you’re thinking of gifting a pet to a loved one, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

They encourage taking your family to the shelter to find the right pet for your lifestyle.

“We prefer to have the whole family involved, have that conversation beforehand, make sure the family receiving the pet is ready for that responsibility,” said Julie Rickmond, Communications Director for the SPCA.

The organization also introduced us to Ava, a two-month-old pup who will be the pup of the game Friday night at the Rail Yard Dogs hockey game.

Ava will be available for adoption Saturday, December 18, after her big debut.

