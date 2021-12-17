Suspects arrested after shooting in Hillsville Wednesday

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect and his fiancée were both arrested after a shooting along Redd Woods Dr. Wednesday night.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a report of someone who was shot led a deputy to find one victim who appeared to be hit in the head.

The area was secured and a suspect was located at the scene. The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies found that the suspect fired multiple rounds and hit both the victim and the victim’s vehicle during a conflict. Search warrants were executed at the suspect’s home and two vehicles that were involved.

Multiple guns, ammunition and suspected drugs were located at the home. Authorities determined that both the suspect and his fiancée were both convicted felons. The collection of evidence was gathered and both were placed under arrest.

Edward Dale Woods, 32 of Hillsville, was taken before a magistrate and received the following charges: aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on no bond and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Jesse Renne Iroler, 30 of Hillsville, was taken before a magistrate and received the following charge: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond and later released.

Charges are pending regarding the suspected drugs.

