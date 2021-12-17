Toys pouring in for Kentucky tornado victims in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reports a community toy drive is seeing a great response.

The Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys at Wytheville Walmart Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The toys are for kids in Western Kentucky who lost their homes to tornadoes.

Toys can be purchased for all ages and placed in the police cars that will be parked at the Walmart. They will then be taken to Harlan, KY state police barracks.

