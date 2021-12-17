Advertisement

Toys pouring in for Kentucky tornado victims in Wythe County

Toys are for kids in Kentucky who lost their homes.
Toys are for kids in Kentucky who lost their homes.(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reports a community toy drive is seeing a great response.

The Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys at Wytheville Walmart Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The toys are for kids in Western Kentucky who lost their homes to tornadoes.

Toys can be purchased for all ages and placed in the police cars that will be parked at the Walmart. They will then be taken to Harlan, KY state police barracks.

If you’re interested click here.

For our previous story on the toy drive click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts upping security following “TikTok threat”
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle leads to fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

Latest News

Van travel service to dedicate Tuesdays to Northern Botetourt County
Angel Tree Salvation Army
Salvation Army Angel Tree
Captain Russell Clay loads a car with Christmas presents on Thursday afternoon. It's all made...
Christmas comes early at The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps Angel Tree Distribution Day
Packing went on all day in a church gym.
Bath Christmas Mother prepares for distribution day