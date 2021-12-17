Van travel service to dedicate Tuesdays to Northern Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Van Service announced it will have a van driver dedicated to northern Botetourt starting January 2022.

According to the county, It found residents in northern Botetourt reported difficulty scheduling rides with the service. The long distances from northern Botetourt to destinations and the small population meant typically only one rider could be served.

The Eagle Rock Ruritan Club began focusing on this issue and began raising awareness about the problem. It partnered with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and was awarded the Community Mobility Design Challenge grant in 2020 National Center of Mobility Management for research.

The team contracted RADAR to operate the Tuesday Shuttle for five weeks in November and December providing trips to residents specifically in northern Botetourt. During this time, ten rides were provided by the service to northern Botetourt residents.

The service reserves rides on first come, first served basis. The cost for service is $6 per person and $12 for individuals requiring wheelchair transport. Companions are not charged unless they also have an appointment.

The dedicated Tuesday van driver will transport residents who meet the Van Service criteria for service and live in northern Botetourt zip codes including 24066, 24085, 24422, 24438 or 24579.

In 2021 the Botetourt Van Service provided approximately 650 riders transportation to roughly 950 destinations.

To learn more about the Van Service and the Dedicated Day, call 540-928-2130 or visit bocorecreation.info.

