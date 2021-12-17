Advertisement

Van travel service to dedicate Tuesdays to Northern Botetourt County

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Van Service announced it will have a van driver dedicated to northern Botetourt starting January 2022.

According to the county, It found residents in northern Botetourt reported difficulty scheduling rides with the service. The long distances from northern Botetourt to destinations and the small population meant typically only one rider could be served.

The Eagle Rock Ruritan Club began focusing on this issue and began raising awareness about the problem. It partnered with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and was awarded the Community Mobility Design Challenge grant in 2020 National Center of Mobility Management for research.

The team contracted RADAR to operate the Tuesday Shuttle for five weeks in November and December providing trips to residents specifically in northern Botetourt. During this time, ten rides were provided by the service to northern Botetourt residents.

The service reserves rides on first come, first served basis. The cost for service is $6 per person and $12 for individuals requiring wheelchair transport. Companions are not charged unless they also have an appointment.

The dedicated Tuesday van driver will transport residents who meet the Van Service criteria for service and live in northern Botetourt zip codes including 24066, 24085, 24422, 24438 or 24579.

In 2021 the Botetourt Van Service provided approximately 650 riders transportation to roughly 950 destinations.

To learn more about the Van Service and the Dedicated Day, call 540-928-2130 or visit bocorecreation.info.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts upping security following “TikTok threat”
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
The agency said it was the second time in less than a week in the County that working smoke...
Unattended candle leads to fire in Roanoke home
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

Latest News

Toys are for kids in Kentucky who lost their homes.
Toys pouring in for Kentucky tornado victims in Wythe County
Running water from a sink
VDH to lay off 14 employees from the Office of Drinking Water
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
LIVE: Press conference on alleged serial killer connected to Harrisonburg murders
A viral TikTik video shows how Lily is able to walk and run again thanks to veterinary...
Viral TikTok Shows How Paralyzed Pup is Able to Walk Again