Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats St. Bonaventure 86-49
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball grabs the 86-49 win over St. Bonaventure in Charlotte Friday night.
The Hokies close out non-conference play with a dominant win over the Bonnies at the Basketball HOF Shootout.
Hunter Cattoor had a career-high 21 points, while Storm Murphy had his best night as a Hokie with 18.
Up next, Virginia Tech travels to Duke Wednesday night.
