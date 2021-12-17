Advertisement

Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats St. Bonaventure 86-49

Up next, Virginia Tech travels to Duke Wednesday night.
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball grabs the 86-49 win over St. Bonaventure in Charlotte Friday night.

The Hokies close out non-conference play with a dominant win over the Bonnies at the Basketball HOF Shootout.

Hunter Cattoor had a career-high 21 points, while Storm Murphy had his best night as a Hokie with 18.

