Animals show off their holiday spirit on last night of Dickens of a Christmas

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 39th annual Dickens of a Christmas wrapped up on Friday night. But not without a tradition that has been going on for years: The Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest.

Hundreds of people young and old gathered to see dozens of animals show off their holiday spirit. Some showed off their tricks and others just enjoyed being in the spotlight, surrounded by applause.

“It’s definitely something the community expects and always comes out to support,” said Jaime Clark, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Clark said they’ve been playing this year’s Dickens of a Christmas since the spring and appreciate the community’s continued support for the event.

