Few showers Saturday, with clearing skies Sunday

Mild and wet to begin the weekend
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
  • Early AM fog
  • Off/on showers through Sunday AM
  • Near-normal temperatures next week

SATURDAY

The morning will begin with low clouds and dense fog, especially along and south of I-81. Take your time on the roads!

The rest of the day, we’ll see pre-frontal showers from the south pass through the area. The best chance of rain will come in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain very warm Saturday, some 10-20° above average.

We still could see some stray showers under partly sunny conditions.
We still could see some stray showers under partly sunny conditions.

SUNDAY

The cold front will linger Sunday morning allowing for rain across Southside. It may not be until the afternoon that clouds and rain completely clear out. Colder air will rush into the region keeping highs only in the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s east. The overnight low Sunday into Monday will drop down into the 20s.

Highs fall back to seasonable levels.
Highs fall back to seasonable levels.

MONDAY - THURSDAY

We enter a relatively dry stretch of the weather for the first half of the week. Highs shift from the upper 40s to the low 50s for highs. A low pressure system will track south of the area through Wednesday.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

Christmas Eve appears dry with highs in the low 50s. The next system may approach the region Friday night into Saturday with our next chance of precipitation, mostly rain. However, temperatures may be borderline to bring a wintry mix to the mountains Friday night. It’s still much to early for a confident forecast.

Temperatures remain seasonably warm into the holiday weekend with highs in the low 50s.

COMET LEONARD VISIBLE

Comet Leonard or Comet C/2021 A1, will be visible from our area in the vicinity of Venus. The comet can be seen at twilight (right after sunset) in our southwestern sky. It will be near Venus in the evening sky this weekend. The comet will then head toward the sun making its closest approach to it, on January 3rd and then disappear from our sky. Best to view with binoculars or a telescope, but some can see it with the naked eye. Unfortunately, we’ll see a lot of clouds tonight and tomorrow night, but we should still be able to see it through the end of the month.

If you see breaks in the clouds this evening or tomorrow evening go check out comet Leonard as...
If you see breaks in the clouds this evening or tomorrow evening go check out comet Leonard as it makes its closest approach to Venus.

