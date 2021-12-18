Roanoke businesses prepare for busy week leading up to Christmas Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday, the countdown begins. One week until Christmas Day.

“We’re increasing our staffing, we’re increasing our inventory and we’re increasing our store hours,” said Rayna Christman, the Store Manager of the Downtown Roanoke Walkabout Outfitter.

“This is the only time of the year that we’re open seven days week,” said Victoria Taylor, Co-Owner of The Gift Niche.

Just like Dickens of a Christmas, The Gift Niche is celebrating its 39th holiday season. The event has helped bring tons of foot traffic to each store. The stores expect to be just as busy this coming week as the Roanoke Valley grabs their last minute presents.

“A good piece of advice for everyone to keep in mind during the holidays is just to have some patience. Slow and steady wins the race at this time of year. Usually we can help satisfy everybody as long as you have a little bit of patience,” said Christman.

The businesses are also looking forward to the new memories that will be made in their shops this year.

“Always look forward to it. We have so many people that repeat year after year and they love to tell us their stories,” said Taylor.

Another positive, is that even though there are more people inside the shops, neither business has increased worry about the threat of a crime.

“You’re always going to see our faces at the back of the store, not just glued at the register. We’re always walking around, keeping our eye on things and people. That’s a big holiday factor, of always being active and moving and making sure that your presence is known on the floor,” said Taylor.

The stores will have extended hours continue through the holiday season. For more information on those hours, you can find The Gift Niche’s Facebook here and Downtown Walkabout Outfitter’s Facebook here.

