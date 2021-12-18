Supreme Court justices host public hearings on Virginia redistricting

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has completed two days of public hearings on redistricting.

The justices listened to dozens of Virginians who commented on the proposed maps for General Assembly and Congressional districts.

During afternoon hearings on Wednesday and Friday, speakers from across the state asked for changes that would preserve communities of interest.

Among those who commented Friday afternoon was 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) who raised concerns about district boundaries in the Roanoke Valley.

