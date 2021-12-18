Virginia Tech Police look for suspects after football memorabilia stolen

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department is looking for multiple suspects after Hokie football memorabilia was stolen.

“Contact Sgt. T. Wines at 540-231-9683, or twines@vt.edu. You may also submit a tip anonymously at https://police.vt.edu/anonymous.html. Thank you for your help!”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.