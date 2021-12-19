Advertisement

Bills end two-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By JOHN WAWROW
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers 31-14.

Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards while Singletary kept Buffalo moving on the ground and opened the scoring on a 16-yard run. The Bills limited Allen’s mobility a week after the fourth-year starter was hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay.

Allen was sacked a season-high four times for 17 yards. He scrambled once for 26 yards in the third quarter.

