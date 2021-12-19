Advertisement

The Feel Good Tour continues holiday instrument giveaway tradition

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Feel Good Tour has been giving away instruments to kids in need for 16 years. A couple of its founders, Bill Hudson and Al Coffey, continued that tradition Saturday with the 7th annual “Music for Christmas” giveaway program.

The organization operates entirely on donations, which includes the instruments it eventually is able to give away. Since it started, The Feel Good Tour has given away hundreds of instruments to families and kids who otherwise cannot afford them.

Early Saturday, James River High School English teacher Lori Wingo stopped by to pick up a saxophone. Wingo knows a talented JRHS student who doesn’t have one of his own. She wanted to change that.

“To think he’s going to have an instrument that he can take with him and hopefully will continue to play, it’s really exciting for us.”

Hudson and Coffey enjoy every minute of being able to share the gift of music with those who love it.

According to its Facebook page, The Feel Good Tour gave out 4 guitars, a ukulele, an alto sax and a trumpet Saturday. The group will give out instruments Sunday, as well, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hopes to continue this holiday tradition for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested after shooting in Hillsville
Virginia Tech Police
Virginia Tech Police look for thieves after football memorabilia stolen
(AP Photo/File)
Some school districts up security following “TikTok threat”
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule

Latest News

Feel Good Tour Continues Holiday Instrument Giveaway
Feel Good Tour Continues Holiday Instrument Giveaway
1600 wreaths were laid on veterans graves on Saturday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans...
Hundreds gather for annual wreath-laying ceremony in Dublin
Saturday, December 18 - Weekend Update
Saturday, December 18 - Evening Update
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership