Former officers face April trial for involvement in Capitol riot

An order signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says a jury trial in Washington, D.C., will start on April 4 for former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker.
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial in April for two former Virginia police officers charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says they posed for a photograph inside the Capitol during the attack and later posted about the riot on social media.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

