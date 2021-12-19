Advertisement

Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Holidays; Could be priciest Christmas on record, according to GasBuddy

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.(Pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like Santa came early this year, as gas prices continue to fall just in time for Christmas!

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

The national average is just a penny away from 2013's Christmas tally of $3.26, the priciest...
The national average is just a penny away from 2013's Christmas tally of $3.26, the priciest Christmas on record.(GasBuddy)

The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon - that’s a penny away from 2013′s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record.

GasBuddy says there is still a chance prices for the rest of 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.

Currently, prices remain relatively high, increasing 45 percent from 2020′s $2.25 per gallon. However, drivers can expect some relief at the pump as prices are expected to fall going into 2022.

