Advertisement

Lynchburg Police searching for missing person

Lynchburg Police were in the area of Fox Hills and Trents Ferry Roads.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department wants to make the public aware that they are looking into a missing person case in the area of Trents Ferry and Fox Hill Roads.

There is no current danger to the community.

LPD says they are unable to release the name of the person or further details regarding the search.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
Virginia Tech Police
Virginia Tech Police look for thieves after football memorabilia stolen
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested after shooting in Hillsville
Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81 Saturday night

Latest News

A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Official: Workers body found after fire at QVC facility
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first...
Bills end two-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former officers face April trial for involvement in Capitol riot
More seasonable temperatures are expected this week.
Sunday, December 19 - The Week Ahead