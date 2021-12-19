Lynchburg Police searching for missing person

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department wants to make the public aware that they are looking into a missing person case in the area of Trents Ferry and Fox Hill Roads.

There is no current danger to the community.

LPD says they are unable to release the name of the person or further details regarding the search.

Check back for updates.

