Official: Workers body found after fire at QVC facility

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted at the facility.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man’s body on Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died. A QVC spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

More than 300 employees were working at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility when the fire broke out early Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.