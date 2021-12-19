Advertisement

Official: Workers body found after fire at QVC facility

More than 300 employees were working at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility when the fire broke out early Saturday.
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted at the facility.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man’s body on Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died. A QVC spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

More than 300 employees were working at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility when the fire broke out early Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
Virginia Tech Police
Virginia Tech Police look for thieves after football memorabilia stolen
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested after shooting in Hillsville
Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81 Saturday night

Latest News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first...
Bills end two-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former officers face April trial for involvement in Capitol riot
More seasonable temperatures are expected this week.
Sunday, December 19 - The Week Ahead
Lynchburg Police searching for missing person